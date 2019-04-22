App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2019 03:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jaya Prada slams Azam Khan's son over 'Anarkali' remark

"I used to see him as my son. I had not expected this from him as I perceived him as an educated man. It shows how father and son regard a woman in the society. His father called me Anarkali and now he has made the same comment," Jaya Prada said in Rampur.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada was associated with the Samajwadi Party for years before she joined the Bharatiya Janata Party
Actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada was associated with the Samajwadi Party for years before she joined the Bharatiya Janata Party
Whatsapp

BJP candidate from Rampur Jaya Prada on Monday hit out at the son of SP's Azam Khan, Abdullah Azam, for calling her "Anarkali", saying it shows how the two regard women.

At a public meeting on Sunday in Rampur, Abdullah Azam had said, "Ali bhi humarey, Bajrang Bali bhi humarey, lekin Anarkali nahi chahiye (Both Ali and Bajrang Bali are ours, but we don't want Anarkali)."

Anarkali, a famous courtesan in Mughal emperor Akbar's court, was known to have had an affair with Akbar's son Jehangir. As punishment, she was buried alive in a wall.

"I used to see him as my son. I had not expected this from him as I perceived him as an educated man. It shows how father and son regard a woman in the society. His father called me Anarkali and now he has made the same comment," Jaya Prada said in Rampur.

related news

The Samajwadi Party's (SP) Rampur candidate Azam Khan used to call Jaya Prada, an actor-turned-politician, 'Anarkali', terming her as "nachne gaane wali" (person who sings and dances), because of her Bollywood background.

Abdullah Azam is a SP MLA from Suar seat in Rampur. His father represents Rampur seat in Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

Azam Khan, known for making controversial statements, made headlines last week after the Election Commission barred him from campaigning for 72 hours over his "khaki underwear" jibe at Jaya Prada.

While addressing an election rally, he had said, "I brought her (Jaya Prada) to Rampur. It took you 17 years to identify her real face but I got to know in 17 days that she wears khaki underwear."

Polling will be held in Rampur on Tuesday in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections.
First Published on Apr 22, 2019 03:21 pm

tags #Azam Khan #General Elections 2019 #India #Jaya Prada #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Bharat trailer review: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer has humour ...

Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey’s kissing scene goes v ...

Alia Bhatt ‘begged’ for a role in SS Rajamouli’s RRR

Gully Boy's MC Sher, Siddharth Chaturvedi, gets his own film

Happy Easter: Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor turn into eggs

Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 2 Review: Slow paced but with tons of ...

Happy Easter: Robert Downey Jr is the newest bunny in town!

Game of Thrones season 8 Episode 2: Twitter has a field day speculatin ...

Vikram Bhatt responds to Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli’s allegatio ...

Day After Terror Attack, 87 Bomb Detonators Found at Bus Station in Co ...

Banks unions Want Lenders to Offer Special Loans to Jet Airways Staff

Asian Athletics Championships 2019: These Athletes Made India Proud

Indian Coast Guard on High Alert to Stop Attackers from Fleeing Sri La ...

Sri Lanka Blasts: Image of Blood-stained Jesus Becomes Symbolic of a B ...

Delhi's 5-star Luxury Hotel to be 'Temporary' Office of Country's Firs ...

Kalank's Disappointing Box Office Run to Come to a Crumbling End with ...

Shibani Dandekar Poses with Real and Reel Life Milkha Singh, See Here

Former Techie Kills Wife, Kids in Ghaziabad; Uploads Confessional Vide ...

Sri Lanka blasts: Police arrest 13 people of same radical group

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: What the grand disunity of parties reveals a ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP and Congress in slugfest to woo trader v ...

US to announce end to sanctions waivers for Iran oil imports

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 review: One last hurrah… well don ...

Closing Bell: Sensex cracks 495 points, Nifty below 11,600 on rising c ...

KPIT lists at Rs 99 per share on NSE, says expects 20% revenue growth ...

Neogen Chemicals IPO opens Wednesday, should you invest?

How lenders check creditworthiness before approving personal loans

Bharat trailer: Salman Khan teases his different looks in Ali Abbas Za ...

Sri Lanka blasts: World media says intel failure, rising extremism ami ...

In Chhattisgarh, Janjgir only constituency that will witness triangula ...

Death of 23-year-old engineering student in Karnataka's Raichur: In su ...

Downfall of Jet Airways: Govt can mount Satyam-type rescue on cash-str ...

Asian Athletics Championships: Avinash Sable shows maturity despite tr ...

#Identitty: In Indu Harikumar’s illustrations, women own their sexua ...

Neeli Raag: Swati Dandekar chronicles India's 4,500-year-old tradition ...

Realme 3 Pro Review: Great display, good camera but Redmi Note 7 Pro i ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.