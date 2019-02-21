App
Politics
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2019 02:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jawans don't get 'martyr status', Anil Ambani gets 30,000 crore in PM Modi's New India: Rahul Gandhi

The government as well as Anil Ambani have denied all allegations.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

In a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on February 21 said 40 jawans killed in the Pulwama attack are denied the status of martyrs but the PM "gifts" Rs 30,000 crore to Anil Ambani for him to "live happily ever after".

The Congress led by Gandhi has been accusing the Modi government of helping the industrialist make a profit of Rs 30,000 crore by helping him get an offset contract under the Rafale fighter jet deal. The government as well as Ambani have denied all allegations.

He tagged a media report on the Supreme Court holding Anil Ambani, chairman of Reliance Communication (RCom), guilty of contempt of court.

His remarks come a week after 40 CRPF jawans died when a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist blew up his explosives-laden vehicle near the paramilitary force's convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.
Disclaimer: Reliance Defence has denied any wrongdoing in the Rafale deal.
First Published on Feb 21, 2019 02:10 pm

tags #CRPF jawans #India #Politics #Pulwama attack #Rafale

