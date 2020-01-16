Jawaharlal Nehru responsible for delayed liberation of Goa: CM Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday blamed first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru for the "14-year delay" in liberation of the coastal state from the Portuguese, inviting a sharp reaction from the Congress which asked him to study the history.

Speaking at the "Know Your Army" programme, Sawant said while the country achieved Independence in 1947, Goans had to wait 14 years more till 1961 to taste freedom.

"Then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was responsible for this delay. It was because of him that Goa's liberation got delayed by 14 long years. We would have got liberated from the Portuguese had Nehru possessed the necessary political will and really concerned about the people," the CM said.

He thanked the Army for freeing Goa.

Reacting to the CM's statement, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Girish Chodankar said the CM should read the history before speaking on such sensitive issues.

"He doesn't know the history. He should at least talk to freedom fighters before making such statements," he said.

Sawant should tell the nation why it took 52 years for the RSS to accept the national flag.