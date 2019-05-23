App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

  • NDA: 353

  • UPA: 92

    (180 seats to win)

  • OTH: 97

    (175 seats to win)

Lok Sabha 2019 Election Results LiveClick Here »

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 23, 2019 06:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Japanese PM Shinzo Abe congratulates Narendra Modi on election victory

Prime Minister Modi led his Bharatiya Janata Party towards what is certain to be a resounding victory for a second term in office as it led in 302 seats.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo on May 23 congratulated his counterpart Narendra Modi for his resounding electoral victory in the general elections and vowed towards further strengthening the India-Japan special strategic ties.

Prime Minister Modi led his Bharatiya Janata Party towards what is certain to be a resounding victory for a second term in office as it led in 302 seats, according to trends released by the Election Commission for all 542 seats that went to polls.

"Prime Minister of Japan, Abe Shinzo called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and congratulated him for the resounding victory of his party in the 2019 General Elections," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Modi thanked Shinzo for his wishes, it said.

related news

During the conversation, both leaders noted the advances made in the bilateral relationship in the last five years and reiterated their commitment towards further strengthening the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership to achieve their shared vision of peace, progress and prosperity, the statement added.

"Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expressed that Prime Minister Modi has achieved high recognition for his achievements under his strong leadership," according to a statement issued by the Japanese embassy in New Delhi.

"Shinzo stated that he would like to closely work with Modi hand in hand toward strengthening Japan-India relations and realising a free and open Indo-Pacific," the statement said.

Prime Minister Modi expressed sincere gratitude for Shinzo's words of congratulations, it said.

Modi stated that the Japan-India Special Strategic and Global Partnership has led to India's development, and expressed pleasure that the bilateral relationship has been strengthened over the past five years, it said.

Modi also extended congratulations on the enthronement of His Majesty, the Emperor and the opening of the Reiwa (beautiful harmony) era, the statement said.

Both the leaders look forward to their meeting during the G20 Summit in Osaka next month, it said.

Modi also extended an invitation to Shinzo to visit India later this year for the next India-Japan Annual Summit.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 23, 2019 06:05 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #Politics #Shinzo Abe #world

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.