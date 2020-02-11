Jangpura Election Result 2020 LIVE: Check Jangpura Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Jangpura is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in region of Delhi and falls in South East district.

Below is the Delhi Poll Jangpura Assembly Election Result 2020 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Constituency information

The voter turnout in the 2015 Assembly elections was 64.3% and in 2013, 62.3% of Jangpura's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

In the 2015 Delhi state Assembly elections, Praveen Kumar of AAP won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 20450 votes which was 22.4% of the total votes polled. Praveen Kumar polled a total of 91304 (48.11%) votes.

AAP's Maninder Singh Dhir won this seat in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 1744 (2.17%) votes. Maninder Singh Dhir polled 80375 which was 36.95% of the total votes polled.