Janardhana Reddy announces new party, to contest 2023 Karnataka polls

PTI
Dec 25, 2022 / 02:22 PM IST

With this, the leader who is an accused in illegal mining case, has cut his two-decade-old association with the BJP.

Former Karnataka Minister and mining baron G Janardhana Reddy on Sunday announced a new party named "Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha".

Re-entering Karnataka's electoral politics from outside Ballari district, he also announced he will contest the 2023 Assembly polls from Gangavathi in Koppal district.

"Despite BJP leaders saying that I'm not the member of the party and have no relationship with it, the state and its people believed that I'm from that party, that belief has turned out to be false. Today I'm announcing Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha, with my own thinking, with the thinking of Basavanna (12th century social reformer), which is against the divisive politics in the name of religion and caste," Reddy said.

Speaking to reporters, he said, in the days to come he will travel across the state to organise the party and to share his thoughts with the people.

"I have never failed in any of my new initiatives so far in my life. From the days of playing marbles in my childhood, I'm someone who never accepted defeat. So at the time when I'm going before the people with Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha, I'm confident about getting their blessings and there is no doubt about Karnataka becoming a Kalyana Rajya (welfare state) in the future," he added.