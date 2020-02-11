Janakpuri Election Result 2020 LIVE: Check Janakpuri Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Janakpuri is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in region of Delhi and falls in West district.

Constituency information

The voter turnout in the 2015 Assembly elections was 71.44% and in 2013, 69.05% of Janakpuri's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

In the 2015 Delhi state Assembly elections, Rajesh Rishi of AAP won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 25580 votes which was 20.56% of the total votes polled. Rajesh Rishi polled a total of 124388 (57.72%) votes.

BJP's Prof Jagdish Mukhi won this seat in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections beating the AAP candidate by a margin of 2644 (2.46%) votes. Prof Jagdish Mukhi polled 107552 which was 39.87% of the total votes polled.