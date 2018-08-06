Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan launches unique public grievance address system

The Jana Sena Party (JSP), led by actor politician Pawan Kalyan, has started an innovative system, named 'Red Revolution', to address public grievances. This initiative has already begun in West Godavari, Nidadavolu Constituency, Andhra Pradesh, as per a report in The Times of India.

In an attempt to keep a tab on the local problems in the area, Red Revolution will empathise with the people and persuade political parties to resolve the problem.

Enlightening more about the Red Revolution Kasturi Nani, Jana Sena leader of Nidadovulu constituency, said: "We are also making it mandatory to the political parties to include the issues identified by our Red Revolution team in their election manifesto. We will continue our fight till these issues are addressed adequately and get budget allocations in the annual state budget."

The group of party workers of JSP are visiting every household in the village for assessing different social and economic issues. The JSP is moving forward in leaps and bounds purely based on their new initiatives. Kapu and its subsidiary communities in East and West Godavari are favouring JSP.