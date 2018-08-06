App
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 11:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan launches unique public grievance address system

The initiative, called Red Revolution, has been started by the party to keep a tab on the local problems in the area, empathises with the people and persuades the political party into resolving the problem.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Jana Sena Party (JSP), led by actor politician Pawan Kalyan, has started an innovative system, named 'Red Revolution', to address public grievances. This initiative has already begun in West Godavari, Nidadavolu Constituency, Andhra Pradesh, as per a report in The Times of India.

In an attempt to keep a tab on the local problems in the area, Red Revolution will empathise with the people and persuade political parties to resolve the problem.

Enlightening more about the Red Revolution Kasturi Nani, Jana Sena leader of  Nidadovulu constituency, said: "We are also making it mandatory to the political parties to include the issues identified by our Red Revolution team in their election manifesto. We will continue our fight till these issues are addressed adequately and get budget allocations in the annual state budget."

The group of party workers of JSP are visiting every household in the village for assessing different social and economic issues. The JSP is moving forward in leaps and bounds purely based on their new initiatives. Kapu and its subsidiary communities in East and West Godavari are favouring JSP.
First Published on Aug 6, 2018 11:30 pm

tags #Andhra Pradesh #Politics #Trending News

