Jamner Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Jamner Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Jamner Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Jamner constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Jamner is an Assembly constituency in North Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Jalgaon district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Voter turnout was 69.96% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 71.6% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Girish Dattatray Mahajan won this seat by a margin of 35768 votes, which was 18.37% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 194738 votes.Mahajan Girish Dattatray won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the INC candidate by a margin of 7517 votes. BJP polled 177517 votes, 50.16% of the total votes polled.
