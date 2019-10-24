Jamner Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Jamner Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Jamner is an Assembly constituency in North Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Jalgaon district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Below is the Maharashtra Poll Jamner Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Voter turnout was 69.96% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 71.6% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Girish Dattatray Mahajan won this seat by a margin of 35768 votes, which was 18.37% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 194738 votes.