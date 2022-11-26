 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jammu & Kashmir's final electoral rolls: Political parties say studying details of new voters, want elections now

PTI
Nov 26, 2022 / 03:53 PM IST

The final electoral roll of Jammu and Kashmir was published on Friday with the highest-ever net addition of more than 7.72 lakh voters, officials said. It has a total of 83,59,771 electors — 42,91,687 males, 40,67,900 females and 184 third gender — Joint Chief Electoral Officer of Jammu and Kashmir Anil Salgotra had said.

A day after the final electoral roll of Jammu and Kashmir was published, political parties in Kashmir on Saturday said while they were studying the details about the addition of new voters, the Election Commission should now announce assembly polls for the union territory.

National Conference (NC) spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said around seven lakh voters have been added and the party will have to see as to how many of them were those voters who have turned 18 from the last revision till now.”We are studying the details of it, constituency-wise,” he told PTI.

Sadiq, however, said, now that the whole process is over, the party expects the Election Commission (EC) to come out and talk about assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

”How long should the people of Jammu and Kashmir be deprived of a representative, responsive government? So, this is the first and foremost that the EC should come out and state about how soon will they hold elections in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

With the release of the final electoral roll, Sadiq also expressed hope that now the confusion and resulting apprehensions about addition of 25 lakh new voters, as the then CEO of Jammu and Kashmir Hridesh Kumar had said in a press conference in August, will be put to rest.