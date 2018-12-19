App
Last Updated : Dec 19, 2018 07:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jammu and Kashmir to come under President's rule from midnight

President Ram Nath Kovind signed the proclamation paving the way for imposition of central rule in the state which plunged into a political crisis in June after the BJP withdrew support to the PDP government led by Mehbooba Mufti.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

President's rule will come into force in Jammu and Kashmir from midnight Wednesday after expiry of six months of Governor's rule, an official order said on Wednesday.

President Ram Nath Kovind signed the proclamation paving the way for imposition of central rule in the state which plunged into a political crisis in June after the BJP withdrew support to the PDP government led by Mehbooba Mufti.

The union cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the decision on Monday after Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik sent a report recommending imposition of President's rule in the state.

After the proclamation, the powers of the Legislature of the state shall be exercisable by or under the authority of Parliament.

Since the state has a separate Constitution, in such cases, six months of governor's rule is compulsory under Article 92 of the Jammu and Kashmir Constitution, under which all the legislature powers are vested with the governor.

The governor on November 21 dissolved the 87-member state assembly after the PDP, supported by the Congress and their arch rivals National Conference, had staked claim to form the government.

Simultaneously, the two-member People's Conference led by Sajjad Lone had also staked claim to form a government with 25 members of the BJP and other 18 unknown members.
First Published on Dec 19, 2018 06:57 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Jammu and Kashmir #Politics #Ram Nath Kovind

