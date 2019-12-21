Jamia students protest outside varsity campus against CAA

Students and others protest against the police action against students of the JMI university at Police HQ in New Delhi on December 15 night. (Image: PTI)

The Jamia Millia Islamia students on December 21 staged a demonstration yet again outside the varsity campus against amendments in the citizenship law, days after violent clashes between police and agitationists in its vicinity.

The demonstration, begun by woman students of the central varsity, was later joined by its male students as well as alumni and "outsiders", with the protestors ranting the air with slogans like "Ladke lenge azadi" (get independence after fighting) and "Inquilab Zindabad".

As protesting crowd swelled by minutes, the women students specifically asked them not to use abusive or unparliamentary language during the protest.

The varsity has been at the forefront of the protest against the citizenship law.

Participating in the protest, a 76-year-old woman, Nafiz Ikram said, "You all are leading a movement against what is wrong. Don't step back. Don't get scared of police. You are the real police who are fighting to protect our Constitution".

A protester, who had come from Bihar to join the protest, said, "The rich have proof of their identity or they will procure it somehow. How will the labourers and workers, who migrate from UP and Bihar, manage to get the proof?"

Students also took out a march against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

Some former students of the university came to the spot with their children.

"I am with students of this country. What happened at Jamia Millia last week was unpardonable. My son is here carrying a poster and I want my son to grow up in a secular nation and not a biased country," said an alumnus, who had brought his five-year-old son to the protest venue.