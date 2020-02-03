Jamia shooters 'misguided youths', 'traitors' of nation should be punished: BJP MP Arjun Singh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Arjun Singh on February 3 said that the shooters who opened fire at protesters near Jamia Millia Islamia University and Shaheen Bagh are "misguided".

"Jaise Muslim logon ko vipaksh ke logon ne protection de karke Shaheen Bagh mein baithaya hai, Jamia mein ghatna ghati, jiska CAA se matlab nahi. Humare kum umar ke bachhe bharamit ho karke goli chalaye hain (The Opposition is protecting Muslims at Shaheen Bagh and have made them sit there. The (firing) incident at Jamia had nothing to do with CAA. Some of our juvenile youth were misguided and fired)," Singh said, according to news agency ANI.



#EXCLUSIVE | TIMES NOW's Swati Joshi confronts BJP MP @ArjunsinghWB after he calls Jamia gun violence 'choti si baat'.

Listen in. pic.twitter.com/WNYmSncV1y Close February 3, 2020

Speaking to news channel Times Now after that, Singh defended his statement and alleged that the incident where a shooter at fired in the air near Shaheen Bagh is "being blown out of proportion" but the killing of a Hindu Mahasabha leader in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow is not being covered.

The leader of Vishwa Hindu Mahasabha, Ranjeet Bachchan, was shot dead in the UP capital on February 2 while he was out on a morning walk.

"Is secularism only for Hindus? There are people talking about dividing the nation," Singh said. When asked about the controversial remark, 'Desh ke gaddaron ko... goli maaro saalon ko', Singh said that chanting the slogan is justified.

The Election Commission had on January 30 imposed a 72-hour ban on Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Anurag Thakur after he had egged on a crowd at a rally to raise an incendiary slogan -- "shoot the traitors".