Jamia Coordination Committee releases CCTV footage of police assaulting students in library on Dec 15

The Jamia Coordination Committee on February 15 released a two-month-old video clip on social media, from the day violence erupted at the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) campus in New Delhi, following protest against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The Jamia Coordination Committee is a group of alumni and students. Sharing the video clip, JCC tweeted: “Exclusive CCTV Footage of Police Brutality in Old Reading Hall, First floor-M.A/M.Phill Section on 15/12/2019 Shame on you @DelhiPolice.”

The 49-second clip of the CCTV footage purportedly shows multiple police personnel, in riot gear, barging into the M Phil Section of the Old Reading Hall and baton-charging students inside. The students can be seen taking cover.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

The students can been seen scrambling to escape the premises.

Praveer Ranjan, Special Commissioner (Crime), said : “We have taken cognizance of the latest video (from December 15) of Jamia Millia Islamia University (library) which has surfaced now, we will investigate it.”

JMI campus had witnessed violence on December 15, 2019. A student protest against CAA had turned violent with DTC buses being set on fire and private vehicles being damaged in South Delhi. The university has claimed that the arson was carried out by outsiders, not the students.

Later that evening, the university virtually turned into a battlefield as Delhi Police entered the campus and allegedly used force leading to students as well as some police personnel getting injured.

The police detained many students, who were all released in the early hours of the following day.