App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 16, 2020 11:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jamia Coordination Committee releases CCTV footage of police assaulting students in library on Dec 15

The 49-second clip of the CCTV footage purportedly shows multiple police personnel, in riot gear, barging into the M Phil Section of the Old Reading Hall and baton-charging students inside

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

The Jamia Coordination Committee on February 15 released a two-month-old video clip on social media, from the day violence erupted at the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) campus in New Delhi, following protest against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The Jamia Coordination Committee is a group of alumni and students. Sharing the video clip, JCC tweeted: “Exclusive CCTV Footage of Police Brutality in Old Reading Hall, First floor-M.A/M.Phill Section on 15/12/2019 Shame on you @DelhiPolice.”

The 49-second clip of the CCTV footage purportedly shows multiple police personnel, in riot gear, barging into the M Phil Section of the Old Reading Hall and baton-charging students inside. The students can be seen taking cover.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

related news

The students can been seen scrambling to escape the premises.

Praveer Ranjan, Special Commissioner (Crime), said: “We have taken cognizance of the latest video (from December 15) of Jamia Millia Islamia University (library) which has surfaced now, we will investigate it.”

JMI campus had witnessed violence on December 15, 2019. A student protest against CAA had turned violent with DTC buses being set on fire and private vehicles being damaged in South Delhi. The university has claimed that the arson was carried out by outsiders, not the students.

Later that evening, the university virtually turned into a battlefield as Delhi Police entered the campus and allegedly used force leading to students as well as some police personnel getting injured.

The police detained many students, who were all released in the early hours of the following day.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 16, 2020 11:34 am

tags #CAA #Current Affairs #India #Jamia Millia Islamia #Politics #trends

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.