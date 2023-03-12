 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jalandhar LS bypoll: Cong MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh appointed campaign committee chairman

Mar 12, 2023 / 12:58 PM IST

The Jalandhar seat fell vacant after the death of Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring has appointed party MLA from Kapurthala, Rana Gurjeet Singh, as chairman of the campaign committee for the bypoll to the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat.

The date for the bypoll is yet to be announced.

Punjab Congress President @RajaBrar_INC ji has appointed former Cabinet Minister Shri @RanaGurjeetS ji as the Chairman of the Campaign Committee for the upcoming Jalandhar Parliamentary Bye Elections, the Punjab Congress tweeted.

The Jalandhar seat fell vacant after the death of Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary. He died in January after suffering a cardiac arrest during the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jalandhar's Phillaur.