Jaitley slams judges who held press conference; says it has damaged the judiciary

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley referred the opposition as "compulsive contrarians", and lashed out at the critics for having the habit of “manufacturing falsehood”.

In a blog post, the Finance Minister without mentioning Rahul Gandhi said that the Congress-led opposition has adopted double standards whenever it suited them.

“Free speech and the right to dissent are critical components of democracy, but falsehood, subversion and institutional destruction are not,” Jaitley said.

He also slammed the opposition, as he referred to them as compulsive contrarians, stating that their sole objective was to oppose anything that was done by the Narendra Modi-led NDA government.

He also spoke about the four judges –– Justices Kurian Joseph, J. Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi and Madan Lokur— who held a press conference and accused that the top court was not in order.

Jaitley slammed the judges stating that the press conference held by them damaged the judiciary more than envisaged.

He said that there are “extra-adventurist” lawyers practising in the top court who try to over-awe the court and even threaten to walk out of cases.

He also wrote about the judges who carry out impeachment motions and make public comments on judges. Such comments on judges get them involved in public conduct, which makes it difficult for them to exercise jurisdiction. Jaitley cited that the last Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra was attacked by these compulsive contrarians.

Jaitley also wrote about a newspaper without naming it that has been writing about Collegium proceedings and conversations in the past two years.