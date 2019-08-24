App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2019 04:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jaitley left behind indelible mark in implementing PM's vision for poor, India's economy: Amit Shah

Jaitley, 66, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on August 24 after undergoing treatment at the hospital for a few weeks.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Home Minister Amit Shah on August 24 condoled the death of former finance minister Arun Jaitley, saying he has left an indelible mark in implementing the prime minister's vision for the welfare of poor and placing India as the world's fastest economy.

NOTE: Arun Jaitley passes away at 66: Follow the LIVE updates here

In a message, Shah, who is also the BJP president, said with his unique experience and rare ability, Jaitley has served various responsibilities in the party and the government.

In a message, Shah, who is also the BJP president, said with his unique experience and rare ability, Jaitley has served various responsibilities in the party and the government.

A brilliant orator and a dedicated activist, Jaitley held important positions like the country's finance minister, defence minister and leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha, Shah said.

"Arunji has left an indelible mark as the finance minister of the country during the NDA government's 2014-19 tenure by implementing prime minister's vision for the welfare of poor on ground and placing India as the world's fastest growing economy," he said.

The home minister said Jaitley was a people-oriented person and always thought for the welfare of the common man.

"His every decision reflects this quality -- be it the matter of taking action on black money or of realising the dream of 'GST -- 'one nation, one tax' or be it demonetisation.

"The country will always remember him for his very simple and sensitive personality," he said.

Expressing profound sorrow over the demise of Jaitley, Shah said his death is a personal loss for him.

"I have lost not only a senior leader of the organisation but also an integral member of the family whose support and guidance I have been receiving for years.

"Today, his departure has brought a void in the country's politics and the Bharatiya Janata Party, which is not possible to be replenished soon," Shah said.

First Published on Aug 24, 2019 04:34 pm

tags #India #Politics

