Jaishankar: BBC documentary 'politics by other means', section of western media portrays India as 'extremist'

The documentary against Prime Minister Narendra Modi released by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) is "not accidental", and should be viewed as "politics by other means", External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on February 21.

This kind of politics is "being conducted ostensibly as media", Jaishankar stressed, as he pointed towards the "anti-India narrative" propagated by a section of the western media.

"Don’t see incident by incident. Think of (the) last few years ― an episode here, an adjective there, or a picture. It’s like drip, drip, drip on a stone...idea is to shape your collective image, in a way that you are made to look extremist," he said, while speaking to news agency ANI.

The minister also questioned the timing of the BBC documentary, which has raised questions on the role of the then Gujarat government headed by Narendra Modi in quelling the riots that erupted in 2002.

Also Read | Income Tax 'surveys' at BBC offices end after over 58 hours "I mean, come on, you think timing is accidental. Let me tell you one thing ― I don't know if the election season has started in India, Delhi or not, but, for sure it has started in London, New York," he added. Related stories Digital transactions to soon exceed cash in India: PM Modi

Digital university to reduce cost of higher, skill education drastically in India: Union Minister Dh... The documentary, which also highlighted the communal clashes that erupted in Delhi following the passage of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) by the Modi government, was released by the BBC last month. The government barred its broadcast in India, and blocked its access through the internet or social media. "Many things happened in Delhi in 1984, why don't we see a documentary on that? If that was your concern, you suddenly feel one day, 'I am very humanistic, I must get justice for people who have been wronged'," Jaishankar said. The minister said "agendas" against the government are being propagated by those in the western media "who do not have the courage" to come into the political field. "They want to have that teflon cover saying that I am an NGO, media organisation, etc. They are playing politics," he said. Also Read | Jaishankar says Soros dangerous, debate needed on democracy China border row According to Jaishankar, the Congress, the country's prime opposition party, is "deliberately misrepresenting the situation". Dismissing former Congress president Rahul Gandhi's charge that the government was defensive on raising its voice against China, the minister said, "They must have some problem understanding words beginning with ‘C’." "They (China) were building a bridge in Pangong Tso. When did that area come under China? The Chinese first came there in 1958 and captured it in 1962. The Modi government is being blamed in 2023 for constructing a bridge that was captured in 1962? You don’t have honesty to say when it happened?" Jaishankar said. The minister also said that the government is focused on ramping up the border infrastructure. This is reflected in the multi-fold rise in monetary allocation for building roads and bridges to facilitate the movement of troops. "During the Modi government, the budget has gone up by five times. Look at the roads, bridges being made ― it's tripled," he claimed. Jaishankar's remarks come days after Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge demanded the government discuss the row involving the Line of Actual Control (LAC) ― the de-facto border separating India and China ― in Parliament. The LAC row erupted in May 2020, after the Chinese troops attempted to unilaterally alter the status quo in a portion of Ladakh sector of the border region. Despite several rounds of military-level talks, the issue has not been totally resolved. The Opposition has accused the government of ceding away hundreds of kilometres to the Chinese side. The Centre, however, has denied the charge.

Moneycontrol News