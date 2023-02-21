 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jaishankar: BBC documentary 'politics by other means', section of western media portrays India as 'extremist'

Moneycontrol News
Feb 21, 2023 / 06:37 PM IST

Jaishankar also dismissed Rahul Gandhi's charge that the government was defensive on raising its voice against China. The Opposition "must have some problem understanding words beginning with ‘C’," he said.

The documentary against Prime Minister Narendra Modi released by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) is "not accidental", and should be viewed as "politics by other means", External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on February 21.

This kind of politics is "being conducted ostensibly as media", Jaishankar stressed, as he pointed towards the "anti-India narrative" propagated by a section of the western media.

"Don’t see incident by incident. Think of (the) last few years ― an episode here, an adjective there, or a picture. It’s like drip, drip, drip on a stone...idea is to shape your collective image, in a way that you are made to look extremist," he said, while speaking to news agency ANI.

The minister also questioned the timing of the BBC documentary, which has raised questions on the role of the then Gujarat government headed by Narendra Modi in quelling the riots that erupted in 2002.