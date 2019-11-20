App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 20, 2019 04:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jairam Ramesh slams govt after special mention on privatisation of PSUs disallowed

The Rajya Sabha MP appealed to the government not to go ahead with the privatisation of profit-making PSUs.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Jairam Ramesh (Reuters)
Jairam Ramesh (Reuters)

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday said he was not allowed to make a special mention in Parliament on privatisation of strategic PSUs like Indian Oil and Bharat Petroleum. He also took a swipe at the government, saying "this is de'modi'cracy".

The Rajya Sabha MP appealed to the government not to go ahead with the privatisation of profit-making PSUs.

"Parliament is meant for debate & discussion. But what does one do when issues of public importance cannot be raised?" he tweeted.

Close
"This morning I was informed that my special mention on privatisation of strategic, profit-making PSUs like IOC & BPCL has been disallowed. This is de'modi'cracy!" Ramesh said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 20, 2019 03:59 pm

tags #India #IOC #Jairam Ramesh #Politics #PSU

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.