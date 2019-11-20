Jairam Ramesh slams govt after special mention on privatisation of PSUs disallowed

The Rajya Sabha MP appealed to the government not to go ahead with the privatisation of profit-making PSUs.
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday said he was not allowed to make a special mention in Parliament on privatisation of strategic PSUs like Indian Oil and Bharat Petroleum. He also took a swipe at the government, saying "this is de'modi'cracy".
The Rajya Sabha MP appealed to the government not to go ahead with the privatisation of profit-making PSUs.
"Parliament is meant for debate & discussion. But what does one do when issues of public importance cannot be raised?" he tweeted.
"This morning I was informed that my special mention on privatisation of strategic, profit-making PSUs like IOC & BPCL has been disallowed. This is de'modi'cracy!" Ramesh said.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 20, 2019 03:59 pm