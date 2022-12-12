 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jai Ram Thakur: 'Accidental' CM who grew his political stature despite loss of power in Himachal Pradesh

Sohil Sehran
Dec 12, 2022 / 03:29 PM IST

The BJP retaining 9 out of 10 seats in his home district Mandi and Congress winning with a thin margin show most people were happy with Thakur's performance, say political observers.

Though it failed to form the government in Himachal Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has performed well in former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur’s home district Mandi by winning nine of the 10 seats.

The party’s performance in Mandi has grown the stature of Thakur, who was always called an “accidental” chief minister by his political opponents. He won with a record margin of 38,183 (75.7 percent) votes from Seraj constituency for the sixth time.

Thakur was the party’s star campaigner in Mandi where BJP retained all nine seats it won in the last assembly elections in 2017. While hitting the campaign trail, Thakur concentrated on the developmental projects and the party’s "double-engine" government, a reference to the advantage of having the same government in the state and at the Centre.

Political observers said BJP’s performance in Mandi district is an indication that Thakur has carried out developmental works and people sided with him.

On home turf

“Since Jai Ram Thakur was BJP’s chief ministerial candidate, people voted aggressively for the party’s candidates. They knew their segments will get more attention if the party is voted into power. Home district always remains a priority for a chief minister or any other big leader,” said political analyst Rasheed Kidwai.