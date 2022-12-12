Jai Ram Thakur: 'Accidental' CM who grew his political stature despite loss of power in Himachal Pradesh

Incumbent Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur

Though it failed to form the government in Himachal Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has performed well in former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur’s home district Mandi by winning nine of the 10 seats.

The party’s performance in Mandi has grown the stature of Thakur, who was always called an “accidental” chief minister by his political opponents. He won with a record margin of 38,183 (75.7 percent) votes from Seraj constituency for the sixth time.

Thakur was the party’s star campaigner in Mandi where BJP retained all nine seats it won in the last assembly elections in 2017. While hitting the campaign trail, Thakur concentrated on the developmental projects and the party’s "double-engine" government, a reference to the advantage of having the same government in the state and at the Centre.

Political observers said BJP’s performance in Mandi district is an indication that Thakur has carried out developmental works and people sided with him.

On home turf

“Since Jai Ram Thakur was BJP’s chief ministerial candidate, people voted aggressively for the party’s candidates. They knew their segments will get more attention if the party is voted into power. Home district always remains a priority for a chief minister or any other big leader,” said political analyst Rasheed Kidwai.

In 2017, the saffron party announced Prem Kumar Dhumal as its chief ministerial candidate but he lost his own Sujanpur seat. The party then picked Thakur, who was then a five-time winner from Seraj, as CM.

“Congress has won by a thin margin of over 37,000 votes. It shows most of the people were happy with the performance of Jai Ram Thakur. He personally supervised developmental works in the hill state, following which the party announced him again as the chief ministerial candidate,” said Suresh Kumar Kashyap, BJP’s state president.

In 2009, Thakur was inducted into the state’s cabinet headed by Prem Kumar Dhumal and given the portfolio of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.

In the recently held Assembly elections, the BJP secured 43 percent vote share by winning 25 out of the 68 assembly seats while the Congress wrested power by winning 40, with a vote share of 43.9 percent.