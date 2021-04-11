Jagan Reddy cancels campaign for Tirupati by-polls in view of COVID-19 case surge

YSR Congress leader and Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has cancelled his campaign for Tirupati by-polls -- scheduled to be held on April 14 -- in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

The Chief Minister was supposed to campaign for the Scheduled Caste-reserved Tirupati by-poll for the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) candidate M Gurumoorthy.

Notably, Gurumoorthy is a physiotherapist, who has played an important role in securing Reddy’s victory with a thumping majority in 2019.

Addressing Tirupati voters, Jagan Reddy said: “Health and happiness is of utmost importance for me. Therefore, being a responsible Chief Minister, I have decided to cancel my trip to the poll-bound constituency.”

He said: “As you all must be aware I was hoping to reach out to each of you personally on April 14 by means of a public meeting that was scheduled. However, I am having to write this letter after having a look at the latest health bulletin. The health of every single citizen matters to me.”

The Andhra CM pointed out that thousands of citizens could have flocked the public meeting in a show of support, which could have led to further spread of the novel coronavirus.

"Dear voter of Tirupati, my letter urging you to vote for our candidate Gurumoorthy in the upcoming Tirupati Lok Sabha by-poll must have reached you,” the YSRCP supremo added.

“Even if I personally do not campaign or request for votes in public meetings, I know that for your children, sisters, villages, and towns, for our Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes/Backward Classes and minority brothers and sisters, for our elders, you will support our government,” the Chief Minister said.

Andhra Pradesh has been adding around 3,000 fresh COVID-19 cases daily.

With agency inputs