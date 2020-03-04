App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2020 12:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

J P Nadda says will not celebrate Holi, hold any Holi Milan function in view of COVID-19

Countries across the world are making efforts to contain the spread of the disease, Nadda said on Twitter about an hour after the prime minister's announcement.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday said he will not celebrate Holi or hold any Holi Milan function in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Countries across the world are making efforts to contain the spread of the disease, Nadda said on Twitter about an hour after the prime minister's announcement.

"The world is battling COVID-19 Novel Corona Virus. The countries & medical fraternity are jointly making efforts to contain its spread. Keeping this in mind, this year, I will neither celebrate Holi nor organise Holi Milan. Stay safe, Stay Healthy," Nadda tweeted.

Earlier, Modi said he has decided not to participate in any Holi Milan programme as experts have advised that mass gatherings must be reduced to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

"Experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID19 Novel Coronavirus. Hence this year, I have decided not to participate in any 'Holi milan' programme," the PM tweeted.

Holi is on March 10 this year.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published on Mar 4, 2020 12:41 pm

