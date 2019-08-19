J P Nadda participates in Telangana BJP membership drive

As part of the membership drive in Telangana, BJP Working President J P Nadda on August 19 enrolled a few members online.

Accompanied by the party's State president K Laxman, national general secretary Muralidhar Rao and former union minister Bandaru Dattatreya, among others, Nadda participated in the membership drive at Bagh Lingampally.

Nadda, who was on his maiden visit to Telangana after becoming the party's working president, had on August 18 held meetings with the state unit's office-bearers and its core committee.

He also addressed a public meeting on August 18.

"Telangana's BJP membership crossed 12 lakh so far. There is no fee for online membership. There will be Rs 100 fee for active membership besides Rs 400 is charged for publications. SC and SC members are exempted from paying Rs 400," BJP floor leader in the State Legislative Council N Ramachander Rao told PTI.