App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2019 12:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

J P Nadda participates in Telangana BJP membership drive

Nadda, who was on his maiden visit to Telangana after becoming the party's working president, had on August 18 held meetings with the state unit's office-bearers and its core committee.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

As part of the membership drive in Telangana, BJP Working President J P Nadda on August 19 enrolled a few members online.

Accompanied by the party's State president K Laxman, national general secretary Muralidhar Rao and former union minister Bandaru Dattatreya, among others, Nadda participated in the membership drive at Bagh Lingampally.

Nadda, who was on his maiden visit to Telangana after becoming the party's working president, had on August 18 held meetings with the state unit's office-bearers and its core committee.

Close

He also addressed a public meeting on August 18.

related news

"Telangana's BJP membership crossed 12 lakh so far. There is no fee for online membership. There will be Rs 100 fee for active membership besides Rs 400 is charged for publications. SC and SC members are exempted from paying Rs 400," BJP floor leader in the State Legislative Council N Ramachander Rao told PTI.

Nadda also planted a sapling at BR Ambedkar College before leaving for Delhi.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 19, 2019 11:59 am

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.