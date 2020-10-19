J-K Cricket Association scam | ED quizzes Farooq Abdullah, National Conference cries political vendetta

National Conference chief and veteran politician Farooq Abdullah was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on October 19 in connection with alleged Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association scam. The National Conference has decried the interrogation as political vendetta in retaliation to Farooq Abdullah’s move to bring all parties in Jammu and Kashmir on board to restore its “special status”, reported NDTV.

The ED is currently investigating a financial fraud based on the allegations of money-laundering against the J&K cricket body. In the year 2018, the CBI had filed a chargesheet against Farooq Abdullah along with some other politicians on allegations of misappropriating funds worth Rs 43.69 crore between 2002 and 2011.

Ten office-bearers of the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association, including Abdullah, have been accused of turning the sports association into a lending body.

A National Conference spokesperson has said: “The letter from the Enforcement Directorate came after the Gupkar declaration. It is clear political vendetta after the People's Alliance was formed in Kashmir.”

The spokesperson added that they “knew it was coming” and alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre is using central agencies to attack the new political alliance as they “couldn’t fight it politically”.

Farooq Abdullah’s party also said that anyone who opposed the BJP’s ideology is subject to such “witch hunt” and that the Centre uses such measures to intimidate opposition leaders.



The party will be responding to this ED summons shortly. This is nothing less then political vendetta coming days after the formation of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration. To set the record straight no raids are being conducted at Dr Sahib’s residence.

— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 19, 2020

Farooq Abdullah’s son Omar Abdullah commented on the ED questioning saying:

Meanwhile, People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti, who was recently released from detention, tweeted: “The ED’s sudden summon to Farooq sahab displays the extent of GOIs nervousness about mainstream parties in J&K fighting as one unit. Also reeks of political vendetta and wont in the least blunt our collective resolve to fight for our rights.”

Farooq Abdullah, 82, had once been summoned by the ED in July 2019, just days ahead of the BJP’s August 5 move ending Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and dividing the state into two union territories.

Following the move, Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah, and Mehbooba Mufti -- all three former Chief Ministers of J&K -- were detained by the Centre.