App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 22, 2018 08:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

IYC stages protest on Rafale issue, seeks PM Narendra Modi's resignation

The protesters were stopped mid-way by the police as they tried to march to the PM's residence

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Members of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC), on Saturday, staged a protest against the Centre over the Rafale issue and sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resignation.

The protesters were stopped mid-way by the police as they tried to march to the prime minister's residence.

Former French president Francois Hollande was quoted as saying by French media that the Indian government proposed Anil Ambani-led Reliance Defence as the partner for Dassault Aviation in the Rs 58,000 crore Rafale jet fighter deal and "France did not have a choice".

Modi had announced the procurement of a batch of 36 Rafale jets after holding talks with the French president Hollande on April 10, 2015 in Paris.

The opposition party has been accusing the government of choosing Reliance Defence over state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd to benefit the private firm, though it did not have any experience in the aerospace sector.
First Published on Sep 22, 2018 08:20 pm

tags #BJP VS Congress #India #Politics #Rafale deal

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.