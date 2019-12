It's time to rise to save Country, its democracy: Sonia Gandhi

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on December 14 called upon people to fight against injustice and said the Congress party will not step behind and will fulfil its duty of saving the country and its democracy till the last breath.

Addressing the party's "Bharat Bachao Rally" (Save India) at Ramlila Maidan here, she said there is an atmosphere of "andher nagri chaupat raja (confused leader, chaotic State)" in the country and the entire nation is asking where is "sabka sath sabka vikas".

She also asserted the country will fight against the amended citizenship act as it "shreds" India's soul.

"Suffering injustice is the biggest crime. It's time to rise to save democracy and Constitution. The time has come to save the country and we have to struggle hard for it. The Modi-Shah government bothers neither about Parliament nor institutions. Their only agenda is to hide real issues and make people fight. They violate the Constitution everyday and then also celebrate Constitution Day," she said.