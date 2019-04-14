App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2019 05:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

It's strength of Babasaheb's Constitution that a chaiwala is PM: Narendra Modi

Modi also attacked the opposition alliance in Uttar Pradesh, asking how those not fighting all the Lok Sabha seats in the state can give a prime minister.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 said it is due to the strength of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar's Constitution that a man from a deprived and exploited class is president, a man from a farmer's family is vice president and a 'chaiwala' is the PM.

Modi also attacked the opposition alliance in Uttar Pradesh, asking how those not fighting all the Lok Sabha seats in the state can give a prime minister.

"It is the strength of Babasaheb's Constitution that a gentleman hailing from deprived and exploited class has become the president (Ram Nath Kovind), while the vice-president ( M Venkaiah Naidu) is from a farmer's family," he said at a rally in Aligarh district, on birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution.

"Thanks to Babasaheb's Constitution, a 'chaiwala' (tea-seller) is holding the prime minister's post," Modi said.

In an apparent jibe at the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh, Modi asked, "Those who are not contesting on all 40 Lok Sabha seats (in the state), can they give a prime minister?"

In Uttar Pradesh, the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is contesting 38 Lok Sabha seats, while the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) has fielded candidates from 37 parliamentary constituencies.

There are three Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) candidates in the poll fray from the state.

The alliance has left two seats of Rae Bareli and Amethi for the Congress.
First Published on Apr 14, 2019 05:11 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #Politics

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, KKR vs CSK Match at Eden Gardens: Imran Tahir rem ...

Sonali Bendre on ignoring signs of cancer: As women, we are taught to ...

Kalank meets Avengers, Thanos and Spiderman dance to Varun Dhawan's Fi ...

Want to work at Stark Industries with the Iron Man? Read this to know ...

Blockbuster Majili crosses the 50 CR gross mark after a minor drop!

Avengers: Endgame star Robert Downey Jr reveals which one is his favou ...

Nithya Menen's striking thoughts on feminism and women trying to becom ...

Aira Gaira from Kalank: Kriti Sanon keeps Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy ...

Avengers: Endgame star Robert Downey Jr can't wait to come to India

Singapore Open 2019 Takeaways: Kento Momota and Tai Tzu Ying Bag Title ...

NIA Arrests Fifth Accused in 2017 Lethpora Terror Attack Case

Trailers This Week: Beyoncé's 'Homecoming' on Netflix, SOTY 2 Takes I ...

Karnataka Congress Lodges Complaint with EC About 'Suspicious Black Tr ...

Samwell Tarly of 'Game of Thrones' Gave an Emotional Speech at Show's ...

Dwarf Planet Needs Help With a Name, Astronomers Ask Public For Sugges ...

Julian Assange Will Cooperate with Sweden, But Fight US Extradition Wa ...

Will do Anything to Defeat Narendra Modi, Amit Shah: Arvind Kejriwal o ...

Instagram Data Reveals India Most Excited for 'Game of Thrones' Finale ...

Lok Sabha polls 2019: Congress to go alone in Delhi as talks with AAP ...

Millennials will take pay cut to follow their passion, survey reveals

Election Commission bans NaMo TV from airing political content

Uday Kotak flags widening trust deficit between government and industr ...

Explainer: What are electoral bonds?

Wall Street opens higher on JPMorgan results, big energy deal

Oil rises as supply constraints outweigh China slowdown fears

Gold steadies as dollar retreats, on way to best week in three

SBICAP Securities expects larger banks with healthy capitalisation to ...

Lok Sabha election could reshape party system, but crucial question is ...

Game of Thrones season 8: Before your watch begins, a comprehensive re ...

Jobs crisis in India spiking cynicism among youth towards politics; 't ...

Financial Intelligence Unit slams Allahabad Bank for not filing transa ...

Over 120 people killed, nearly 600 wounded in Libya since violence esc ...

Premier League: Spotlight on Mo Salah, Eden Hazard ahead of Liverpool- ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

In 'Daani, The Generous One', Krishan Chandar writes of shared hunger ...

Microsoft reveals that hackers could have accessed certain Outlook ema ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.