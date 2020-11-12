It's our responsibility to realise Swami Vivekananda’s vision for India: PM Modi at JNU event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 11 unveiled a statue of Swami Vivekananda at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus via video conferencing.

The prime minister, quoting Swami Vivekananda's address at the University of Michigan, said, the 21st century will be India's and the statue captured the country's essence.

“When we were oppressed during colonialism, Swami Vivekananda went to Michigan University in the earlier part of the last century and had said that even though this century is yours, next century will belong to India. It is our responsibility to realise this statement and vision,” the prime minister said during the event wishing that the statue inspired and energised everyone.

Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and JNU vice-chancellor Jagadesh Kumar were also present during the event.

Citing the new National Education Policy, the PM said that Swami Vivekananda wanted that education in the country should be such that it provided self-confidence to individuals and makes them Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant) in every way.

“The New National Education Policy is on the same line and has inclusion at its core,” he said.

The PM also said that ideological inclination should not stand in the way of the nation's interests.

"Our ideologies should always stand in the nation's interests. During the Independence struggle and even the Emergency, the country saw the same solidarity," PM Modi said.

"One thing that has harmed the democratic setup of our country is giving more priority to one's own ideology than the interest of the nation," PM Modi said.

PM Modi said that earlier, good reforms were deemed to be bad politics in India.

"I would like my JNU scholars to research on how good reforms turned into good politics. I would like to state that whatever reforms that are being done currently only try to make the country better in every way," PM Modi said.

Earlier in the day, JNU vice-chancellor Jagadesh Kumar said the JNU fraternity was “very happy" that statue was being unveiled by the PM.

The event had miffed the JNU Students' Union which staged a protest on the campus. The students' body accused the Modi government at the Centre of “openly" supporting violence on campuses besides attacking universities with the National Education Policy which, the student body said, will result in fund cuts and privatisation of education. A controversial poster released by the JNUSU calls for PM Modi to ‘go back’ and demands ‘answers’ from the Ministry of Education.

The PM said during the event that country's youth was the 'brand ambassador' of the 'brand India' globally.

The JNU administration had given its consent for the construction of Swami Vivekanada's statue on the campus in 2015. The proposal was sent to the administration by US resident Vipul Patel.

The statue completed by sculptor Naresh Kumawat in seven months is located about 300 metres from a statue of India's first PM Jawaharlal Nehru.