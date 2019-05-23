It’s just a matter of time before Congress-JDU government in Karnataka falls

Kamlendra Kanwar

The Congress-Janata Dal (United) alliance in Karnataka was perched on a precipice ever since it formed the state government upstaging the BJP which was the single-largest party in the assembly polls a year ago. Now, with the BJP virtually mauling the combine in the Parliamentary polls, and riven by dissensions, the state government fears a real danger of defections that could send it packing.

Few would shed tears if the coalition collapses since the HD Kumaraswamy government has truly failed to deliver. The senior partner, the Congress, had grudgingly accepted JDU’s Kumaraswamy as leader to keep the BJP at bay, However, with former (Congress) chief minister Siddaramaiah and Kumaraswamy at dagger’s drawn for long, the arrangement was doomed to fail.

The JDU cadre was seething with anger at the dismissive manner in which some Congress leaders treated them and with the air of superiority of Congressmen in general. On at least a couple of occasions, Kumaraswamy had broken down in public rueing his own constant humiliation at the hands of Congressmen.

However, if Kumaraswamy thought he could get away by blaming the fragility and lacklustre performance of the coalition solely on the Congress, he was mistaken. His alliance with the Congress was an opportunistic one forged for the chief ministerial seat. In such circumstances, it was inconceivable that the message that the coalition partners were at odds with each other would not percolate to the masses who have now given them a befitting response through the ballot box.

In any case, when minority leader Roshan Baig gave vent to his frustration a couple of days before the Lok Sabha results, it was clear that the coalition was a sinking ship. Baig was forthright when he said that the coalition had deceived the minorities by paying them only lip service. He called state Congress President Dinesh Gundurao a “flop show” and took on Siddaramaiah for his arrogance. He told News18 that Muslims should look beyond Congress and in the current scenario, even the BJP was acceptable. That left many speculating that he may be contemplating joining the BJP.

Baig was only reflecting public disenchantment with the coalition. With the BJP bagging 24 seats of the 28 at stake, it’s a washout for the coalition partners. The Congress has managed a mere two and the JDU, one, while an independent leaning towards the BJP was a winner too.

At a meeting of party workers in July last year, Kumaraswamy told them that he was swallowing his pain like poison, as Vishakantha (Lord Shiva, who drank poison to save the world) did. The electorate could hardly be blamed if it saw no future for Karnataka under such a government whose leader reflected helplessness and despair.

The despair showed in the government’s performance. The much-touted Common Minimum Programme was farcical in so far as it extended the run of populism to a new level. Kumaraswamy’s 2018 election commitment to waive farmers’ loans proved debilitating for the economy. While farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh were waived, there were several conditions to qualify for the loan which irritated the farmers. The waiver cost the state Rs 46,000 crore across two years.

With nearly 10 per cent of Karnataka’s budgetary allocations going towards the loan waiver, there was little left for other welfare schemes - let alone other development projects -- like old age pension and allowances for expectant and lactating mothers.

Karnataka’s public debt has ballooned beyond Rs 3 lakh-crore reflecting the dire straits in which the state’s economy is in. A whopping Rs 19,000 crore has been set aside in the last budget for interest payments, which is 8.5 per cent of the budget.

Clearly, for all these reasons the state government is non-functional and whatever hope there was of staving off the collapse seems to have disappeared with the Lok Sabha debacle.

That the fall of the Kumaraswamy government is round the corner is difficult to deny. The BJP is indeed on the ascendant and it would be monumentally incompetent on the part of its state chief BS Yeddyurappa if he fails to capitalise on these favourable circumstances.