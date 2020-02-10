App
Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 10, 2020 12:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

It's in DNA of RSS and BJP to try and erase reservation: Rahul Gandhi

The top court's verdict came on a batch of PILs challenging the validity of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act of 2018, which was brought to nullify the effect of the apex court's 2018 ruling, which had diluted the provisions of the stringent Act.

It is in the DNA of RSS and BJP to try and erase reservation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said after the Supreme Court on Monday upheld the constitutional validity of the SC/ST Amendment Act, 2018.

The top court's verdict came on a batch of PILs challenging the validity of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act of 2018, which was brought to nullify the effect of the apex court's 2018 ruling, which had diluted the provisions of the stringent Act.

"In DNA of RSS and BJP to try and erase reservation...We'll never allow reservations to be done away with no matter how much (Narendra) Modi Ji or Mohan Bhagwat dream of it," Gandhi said, taking a swipe at the prime minister and the RSS chief.

First Published on Feb 10, 2020 11:55 am

tags #BJP #DNA #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi #reservation #RSS

