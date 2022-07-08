English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:\Option Writing Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal: a session power packed with lots of intelligence and tactics required to sell write options, on 13th July at 5pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    It's for EC to decide J&K poll schedule; BJP always ready: Jitendra Singh

    As far as the BJP is concerned, it is always ready for any election, be it panchayat, assembly or parliamentary poll. "We are always ready for elections...As to when it will be held (in Jammu and Kashmir), EC will decide it," Singh said on the sidelines of an event.

    PTI
    July 08, 2022 / 07:04 AM IST
    Union Minister Jitendra Singh

    Union Minister Jitendra Singh

    Asserting his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ever ready for elections, Union minister Jitendra Singh said it was for the Election Commission to decide when assembly polls would be held in Jammu and Kashmir.

    As far as the BJP is concerned, it is always ready for any election, be it panchayat, assembly or parliamentary poll. "We are always ready for elections...As to when it will be held (in Jammu and Kashmir), EC will decide it," Singh said on the sidelines of an event.

    "You have seen at the central level, once the election comes to an end in any state, the preparation for next election starts," he said. He said the BJP is not a party which becomes active only during elections.

    The Election Commission has set in motion the preparations for holding assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, the first since the Centre revoked its special status and made it a Union territory in August 2019.

    The Election Commission will publish the finalised electoral rolls of Jammu and Kashmir on October 31, the union territory's first voters' list after the boundaries of the assembly seats were redrawn.
    PTI
    Tags: #BJP #EC #India #jamm& Kashmir #Jitendra Singh #JK #Politics
    first published: Jul 8, 2022 07:06 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.