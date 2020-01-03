It's failure of alliance: Ramdas Athawale on delay in portfolio allocation

Union minister Ramdas Athawale hit out at the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) over non-allocation of portfolios to its ministers so far, saying that it was the "failure" of the alliance.

The MVA comprises Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress and their smaller allies.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and six of his ministers took oath on November 28.

The cabinet was expanded on December 30, but the allocation of portfolios is yet to be done.