It's failure of alliance: Ramdas Athawale on delay in portfolio allocation

The MVA comprises Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress and their smaller allies.
Union minister Ramdas Athawale hit out at the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) over non-allocation of portfolios to its ministers so far, saying that it was the "failure" of the alliance.
The MVA comprises Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress and their smaller allies.
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and six of his ministers took oath on November 28.
The cabinet was expanded on December 30, but the allocation of portfolios is yet to be done."It is the failure of the 'aghadi' (alliance) if it still has not been able to allocate portfolios to its ministers," Athawale told reporters here.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 3, 2020 08:23 am