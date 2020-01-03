App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 03, 2020 08:43 AM IST | Source: PTI

It's failure of alliance: Ramdas Athawale on delay in portfolio allocation

The MVA comprises Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress and their smaller allies.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union minister Ramdas Athawale hit out at the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) over non-allocation of portfolios to its ministers so far, saying that it was the "failure" of the alliance.

The MVA comprises Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress and their smaller allies.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and six of his ministers took oath on November 28.

Close

The cabinet was expanded on December 30, but the allocation of portfolios is yet to be done.

"It is the failure of the 'aghadi' (alliance) if it still has not been able to allocate portfolios to its ministers," Athawale told reporters here.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 3, 2020 08:23 am

tags #India #Maha Vikas Aghadi #Politics #Portfolio allocation

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.