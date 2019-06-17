It's defeat of honesty by dishonest: Hardik Patel on Lok Sabha poll results

Congress leader Hardik Patel described his party's drubbing in the Lok Sabha polls as the defeat of honesty by dishonest people.

He also said that people would rally behind Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, as he is an "efficient leader".

The Patidar community leader, who is here to attend a two-day camp of Youth Congress, was talking to reporters after visiting the Saibaba temple.

Responding to a query on the Congress' performance in the Lok Sabha elections, he said, "There might have been some shortcomings...It is the defeat of honesty by the dishonest."

"But don't worry about our defeat as we are much efficient," he added.

On the question about Rahul Gandhi's leadership, Patel said, "He is as efficient a leader as his father late Rajiv Gandhi, grandmother late Indira Gandhi and great grandfather late Jawaharlal Nehru, all of whom worked for the country. I think people will firmly stand behind him (Rahul Gandhi)."