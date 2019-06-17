App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2019 08:27 AM IST | Source: PTI

It's defeat of honesty by dishonest: Hardik Patel on Lok Sabha poll results

The Patidar community leader, who is here to attend a two-day camp of Youth Congress, was talking to reporters after visiting the Saibaba temple.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Congress leader Hardik Patel described his party's drubbing in the Lok Sabha polls as the defeat of honesty by dishonest people.

He also said that people would rally behind Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, as he is an "efficient leader".



Responding to a query on the Congress' performance in the Lok Sabha elections, he said, "There might have been some shortcomings...It is the defeat of honesty by the dishonest."

"But don't worry about our defeat as we are much efficient," he added.

On the question about Rahul Gandhi's leadership, Patel said, "He is as efficient a leader as his father late Rajiv Gandhi, grandmother late Indira Gandhi and great grandfather late Jawaharlal Nehru, all of whom worked for the country. I think people will firmly stand behind him (Rahul Gandhi)."

"When the BJP won the Lok Sabha polls in 2014 people were happy, but in the 2019 elections, people weren't. Farmers have been committing suicides in Vidarbha and Marathwada regions on a large scale during the BJP rule," he said.

First Published on Jun 17, 2019 08:22 am

tags #India #Politics

