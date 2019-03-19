It's a fight between Mamata Banerjee and PM Modi in Lok Sabha polls: TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee

Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee Monday said the Lok Sabha polls is a battle between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to save the country from the BJP's divisive politics.

"It is a battle between Mamata Banerjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to save the country from the divisive politics of the BJP. The country is standing at the crossroads and we all have to unite to save the country, its culture of unity in diversity," Banerjee, who is also the nephew of the TMC supremo, said while addressing a rally at Bankura.

He also accused the BJP of "fuelling riots" in the country and in the state.

"Our leader Mamata Banerjee has given the call for a secular and a progressive government in the country by ousting the BJP. So, it is our duty to stand by her and give her strength," Abhishek Banerjee, who also an MP, said.

Sending out a message to party old timers, he said in the days to come, we would bring up hardworking party workers.

His comments came in the backdrop of several TMC leaders leaving the party and joining the BJP, accusing the TMC of "neglecting" old timers in the party.

While speaking at the rally, TMC's candidate from Bankura, Subrata Mukherjee said the country needs a secular government and the TMC will play an important role in it.

The Lok Sabha polls in the state will begin on April 11 and polling would be held over seven phases through May 19, followed by counting of votes for all seats on May 23.