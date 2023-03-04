 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Italian PM’s India visit part of process to normalise ties after marine episode

Pranay Sharma
Mar 04, 2023 / 01:17 PM IST

Bilateral ties were severely strained over the Italian marine firing episode, and the ban on Italian defence manufacturers in the wake of the Augusta Westland helicopter deal controversy.

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni receives ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Delhi. (Image credits: ANI)

Brushing aside past strains, India and Italy have decided to elevate bilateral relations to the level of strategic partnership to ensure they achieve full potential.

The partnership was forged during the visit of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to New Delhi early this week.

The Italian prime minister, keen to develop ties with New Delhi, made a strategic choice in making India her maiden prime ministerial trip to Asia.

As the first woman prime minister of Italy and one of the youngest leaders to occupy that post, Meloni (46) also generated much interest in the Indian diplomatic and strategic circles.