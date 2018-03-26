It is a data leak government: Congress

The Congress today questioned how safe the people's money and their personal information were under the BJP-led government in the wake of a string of bank frauds and allegations related to data theft.

"It is an attempt like Bigg Boss of spying on Indians. Modiji is attacking the privacy. It is a data leak government," senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi told reporters.

He said when there is an official government app that seeks information on 15 points, what is the need for having a personal 'Namo aap' which seeks data on 22 indicators.

"On one hand there is data leak in banks with crores being siphoned from the country by people like Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallaya, and on the other there is leak of data happening in the country.

"How safe is your data in banks? Today there is a loot in banks. People have run away with money. How safe is your money in the banks," he questioned.

He cited the alleged "data leak of 10,000 ATMs of PNB and details of 32 lakh SBI credit and debit card holders being compromised".

The war of words between the Congress and the BJP on data sharing spiralled today with Rahul Gandhi dubbing Prime Minister Narendra Modi the "Big Boss who likes to spy on Indians" while Union minister Smriti Irani saying even 'Chhota Bheem' knows it is not snooping.

The ruling BJP has accused the opposition Congress of data "theft", saying it had taken off its app after the allegations came out in the open.