App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Mar 26, 2018 06:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

It is a data leak government: Congress

"It is an attempt like Bigg Boss of spying on Indians. Modiji is attacking the privacy. It is a data leak government," senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi told reporters.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Congress today questioned how safe the people's money and their personal information were under the BJP-led government in the wake of a string of bank frauds and allegations related to data theft.

"It is an attempt like Bigg Boss of spying on Indians. Modiji is attacking the privacy. It is a data leak government," senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi told reporters.

He said when there is an official government app that seeks information on 15 points, what is the need for having a personal 'Namo aap' which seeks data on 22 indicators.

"On one hand there is data leak in banks with crores being siphoned from the country by people like Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallaya, and on the other there is leak of data happening in the country.

"How safe is your data in banks? Today there is a loot in banks. People have run away with money. How safe is your money in the banks," he questioned.

He cited the alleged "data leak of 10,000 ATMs of PNB and details of 32 lakh SBI credit and debit card holders being compromised".

The war of words between the Congress and the BJP on data sharing spiralled today with Rahul Gandhi dubbing Prime Minister Narendra Modi the "Big Boss who likes to spy on Indians" while Union minister Smriti Irani saying even 'Chhota Bheem' knows it is not snooping.

The ruling BJP has accused the opposition Congress of data "theft", saying it had taken off its app after the allegations came out in the open.

tags #Congress #Economy #government #India #Politics

most popular

Meet the wealth creators of FY18! Top 20 stocks which rose up to 1000%

Meet the wealth creators of FY18! Top 20 stocks which rose up to 1000%

Where have the listing gains of IPO gone?

Where have the listing gains of IPO gone?

Lemon Tree Hotels IPO opens: Should you subscribe?

Lemon Tree Hotels IPO opens: Should you subscribe?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.