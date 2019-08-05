App
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2019 09:28 AM IST | Source: PTI

IT department running amok to meet India's revenue shortfall: Rahul Gandhi

"The FM (Nirmala Sitharaman) said in her budget speech that an elephant should take just 2 pounds of rice & not trample the entire paddy field," Gandhi said in a tweet.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at the Modi government, alleging that the Income Tax Department is "running amok" in a bid to meet India's revenue shortfall.

"Meanwhile, the IT dept elephant is running amok in a bid to meet India's revenue shortfall," he said.

Gandhi also shared media reports alleging that "tax terrorism" was hurting India's growth.

First Published on Aug 5, 2019 09:23 am

tags #India #Politics

