IT department running amok to meet India's revenue shortfall: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at the Modi government, alleging that the Income Tax Department is "running amok" in a bid to meet India's revenue shortfall."The FM (Nirmala Sitharaman) said in her budget speech that an elephant should take just 2 pounds of rice & not trample the entire paddy field," Gandhi said in a tweet.
"Meanwhile, the IT dept elephant is running amok in a bid to meet India's revenue shortfall," he said.
Gandhi also shared media reports alleging that "tax terrorism" was hurting India's growth.
