Issues raised by Tipra Motha need to be addressed: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

PTI
Mar 05, 2023 / 09:47 AM IST

Tipra Motha, which emerged as the second-largest party in Tripura, refused the BJP's offer to join the government, stating that it requires written assurance on the 'Greater Tipraland'

Tipra Motha led by royal scion Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma emerged as the second-largest party in Tripura. (Picture credit: @PradyotManikya Twitter account)

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the issues raised by the Tipra Motha need to be addressed by the Centre and the new government in Tripura.

Speaking to reporters after arriving here on Saturday to oversee the preparations for the swearing-in ceremony, he said the election results were a reaffirmation of people's faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"The BJP believes that Tripura shall remain as it is today, but the issues raised by the Tipra Motha also need to be resolved. I hope the new government will surely hear the grievances. Elections are over. There is no harm in working together. The issues related to the indigenous people can be heard sitting at a table," he said.

Tipra Motha, which emerged as the second-largest party in Tripura, refused the BJP's offer to join the government, stating that it requires written assurance on the 'Greater Tipraland' — a separate state it demands for the indigenous population.