Issue clarification on claims by AAP on deletion of voters' names: BJP to poll panel

A BJP delegation led by Union minister Vijay Goel met the Chief Election Commissioner on February 8 and requested him to issue clarification on "bogus claims" by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that names of 30 lakh voters in Delhi were deleted from electoral roll.

The Election Commission should come out with a press statement to "expose" lies spread by the Arvind Kejriwal-led party, Goel said.

"Kejriwal government is making bogus phone calls to voters on the pretext that their names have been deleted from the voter list. The Election Commission should issue a press release to expose the lies spread by Kejriwal," Goel said in a statement.

The AAP has launched sustained attacks on the BJP alleging its hand behind the "deletion" of names of 30 lakh voters, particularly of Purvanchali, Muslims and Bania communities, since the assembly election in Delhi in 2015.

BJP MPs Ramesh Bidhuri and Parvesh Verma accompanied Goel.