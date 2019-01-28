ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan's name in Padma awards list creates political chaos

Another round of political war of words started on the Padma awards’ list, as questions have been raised on naming former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan for Padma Bhushan.

The awards were announced on the eve of Republic Day on January 25, in which Narayanan was named to be a recipient of the honour.

The naming of the scientist, who was accused in an espionage case in 1994 and cleared of charges in 2018, was questioned by former Kerala police chief TP Senkumar.

Nambi Narayanan was arrested on November 30, 1994 while working on the cryogenic engine technology at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

However, the Supreme Court on September 14, 2018, ordered a high-level probe to put to task erring police personnel for arresting and causing "tremendous harassment" and "immeasurable anguish" to the scientist in the case and asked the Kerala government to pay Rs 50 lakh to him as compensation for undergoing "immense humiliation".

“The Supreme Court has set up a high-level commission in the ISRO spy case and his name should not have been considered now," Senkumar was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised his government for conferring the award on Narayanan and slammed the Congress-led UDF govenrment in Kerala for implicating him in the espionage case.

Addressing a rally in Kerala’s Thrissur, the PM trained his guns on the UDF, saying they had implicated Narayanan in the ISRO espionage case as some UDF leaders wanted to settle certain political scores.

The lone Keralite in Modi’s cabinet, KJ Alphons also attacked Senkumar over his remark. In a News18 report, the minister said, "Malayalis have a characteristic of seeing things in poor light. Whenever another Malayali achieves something, they have a DNA problem of backstabbing."

Earlier, eminent writer Gita Mehta declined to accept the Padma Shri. Mehta, who happens to be Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's elder sister, refused to accept the honour, saying its timing could be "misconstrued" in an election year.

Her decision was termed as a political move by Odisha Congress. State party working president Pradip Majhi said the move is to save the BJD from embarrassment. "Her (Mehta's) refusal is aimed to prevent the tacit understanding between BJD and BJP from being exposed," he said.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj Harichandan, general secretary of the BJP Odisha unit, said, "it is not appropriate to turn down a national award."

(With inputs from PTI)