App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 27, 2018 11:43 AM IST | Source: PTI

Israeli parliament votes to disband, to hold elections on April 9

Opinion polls have suggested that Netanyahu's nationalist Likud Party will easily win re-election.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Israeli Knesset has voted to dissolve the current parliament and scheduled new elections for April 9. In what was largely a formality, the Knesset voted late December 26 in favor of dissolving by a 102-2 margin.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he was disbanding his coalition and taking the nation to new elections six months ahead of schedule. The country now heads into a three-month campaign.

Opinion polls have suggested that Netanyahu's nationalist Likud Party will easily win re-election.

But those bright prospects could be hurt by a looming decision by the country's attorney general on whether to file charges against Netanyahu.

Netanyahu is suspected in a series of corruption allegations. An indictment would put heavy pressure on the long-time leader to step aside.
First Published on Dec 27, 2018 11:15 am

tags #Israel #Politics #world

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.