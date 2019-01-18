App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 18, 2019 10:18 AM IST | Source: PTI

Israeli NSA Meir Ben-Shabbat calls on PM Narendra Modi; discusses bilateral issues

Prime Minister Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu also spoke over phone during the visit of the Israeli NSA to New Delhi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Israeli National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat visited India earlier this week and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss issues related to bilateral relations, including the advancing of security deals, according to an official statement here.

NSA Ben-Shabbat, who was in India on the invitation of his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval, also held a series of meetings with senior officials of Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and security organisation, a statement from the Prime Minister's media adviser here said.

Prime Minister Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu also spoke over phone during the visit of the Israeli NSA to New Delhi.

Ben-Shabbat returned to Israel on January 15, on the Air India flight that flies through the Saudi Arabian airspace, the statement said.

During his visit, the Israeli NSA discussed issues related to bilateral relations including the advancing of security deals, it said.

Additional measures were agreed to on advancing security, technology and civilian-economic cooperation between Israel and India, it said.

Ben-Shabbat is said to have briefed his interlocutors on regional issues, including "Iran's efforts to entrench itself militarily in Syria and its actions that undermine regional stability".
First Published on Jan 18, 2019 10:07 am

tags #India #Israel #Politics #world

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.