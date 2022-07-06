English
    Is this the cost of toppling Maharashtra govt: Congress on LPG hike

    The price of domestic liquid petroleum gas cylinders on Wednesday was hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder, the third increase in rates since May.

    PTI
    July 06, 2022 / 01:10 PM IST

    The Congress on Wednesday attacked the BJP-led government at the Centre over the hike in price of domestic LPG cylinder, asking if this is the cost of toppling the Maharashtra government.

    The price of domestic liquid petroleum gas cylinders on Wednesday was hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder, the third increase in rates since May.

    In a tweet in Hindi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the BJP spoke of welfare of the poor at its national executive meeting while imposing five per cent "Gabbar Singh Tax (GST)" on flour, cereals, curd and paneer, and then broke the back of the poor and middle class by increasing the price of domestic cooking gas by Rs 50.

    Taking a dig at the government, the All India Mahila Congress said in a tweet, "Another ?50 hike in LPG Gas Cylinder! Is this the cost of toppling the Maharashtra Government?".

    The attack comes days after Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde won a crucial confidence vote in the state Assembly, cementing his grip on power five days after assuming office with BJP support following a revolt in the Shiv Sena. The Congress has accused the BJP of engendering the revolt.

    Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed said LPG price has spiked from Rs 834 to Rs 1,053 in one year. "This is at a time when food inflation and unemployment are at a record high. Does the BJP govt want to save its rich friends or the common man!" she said.

    Non-subsidised LPG will now cost Rs 1,053 per 14.2-kg cylinder, according to a price notification of oil companies. Non-subsidised LPG rate is the one that common household users pay. Ujjwala beneficiaries are the only ones who get subsidies.
    PTI
    Tags: #Congress #India #LPG #Maharashtra #Politics
    first published: Jul 6, 2022 01:13 pm
