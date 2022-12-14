 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Is Raghuram Rajan gunning to be the next Manmohan Singh of Congress party?

Dinesh Unnikrishnan
Dec 14, 2022 / 06:27 PM IST

If one looks closely, the career graphs of both Rajan and Manmohan have striking similarities. Both served in the Indian government and the central bank and have international repute.  

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Raghuram Rajan joined Rahul Gandhi in Sawai Madhopur district in Rajasthan.

It is not every day one sees a central banker mark his presence at a national political rally. But Raghuram Rajan isn’t a typical central banker.

During his tenure as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor, the economist has courted controversies with his blunt talk on issues that went far beyond his mandate criticising the government for undermining the central bank’s autonomy and warning against the growing intolerance in the country. Rajan has never shied away from criticism.

Hence, Rajan joining Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo’ yatra hasn’t come as a big surprise to many, including to Gandhi's political opponents. In fact, Rajan’s participation evoked quick political reactions.

BJP spokesperson Amit Malviya tweeted on Wednesday calling Rajan a Congress appointee and someone who "fancies" himself as the next Manmohan Singh referring to former Prime Minister and the RBI Governor.

"Just that his commentary on India's economy should be discarded with disdain. It is coloured and opportunistic," said Malavya.

Why did Rajan’s participation in Bharat Jodo Yatra attract the attention of Gandhi’s political opponents? Do the political rivals see Rajan as a threat in the enemy quarters particularly ahead of the 2024 Parliament polls?