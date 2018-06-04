App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2018 02:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Is Modi attempting 'international appeasement' of minority, asks Akhilesh Yadav

During an interview with PTI, he claimed that the people of not only Uttar Pradesh, but of the entire country was upset with the BJP as other than making promises it "did nothing else".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav today asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Indonesia and Malaysia during the month of Ramzan an attempt towards "international appeasement" of the minority community.

During an interview with PTI, he claimed that the people of not only Uttar Pradesh, but of the entire country was upset with the BJP as other than making promises it "did nothing else".

Citing a proverb, Yadav said, "With empty stomach, people have now understood that the BJP does not mean business."

Asking the BJP to restrain its leaders from making "absurd" comments, he said, "The BJP should learn to face defeats or else they will be not be able to digest the outcome of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in which the opposition will stage a comeback."

related news

Slamming the BJP for accusing his party of practising minority appeasement, the Samajwadi Party chief said, "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath says he does not celebrate Eid as he is a Hindu. The BJP charges us with practising Muslim appeasement. Modi has just visited Indonesia and Malaysia during the month of Ramzan. Is it an attempt towards 'international appeasement' of the Muslims?"

Adityanath had reportedly said that he is a Hindu and does not celebrate Eid, drawing sharp criticisim from opposition.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was for the first time on an official visit to Indonesia - the world's most populous Muslim-majority nation - last month. He has visited Singapore twice and Malaysia once in 2015.

Modi had also visited Indonesia's grand Istiqlal Mosque, the largest in southeast Asia, with President Joko Widodo.

Indonesia is not only the world's most populous Muslim country, followed by India, but the third largest democracy. Hindus comprise two per cent of Indonesia's population and form close to a 90 per cent majority on the island of Bali.
First Published on Jun 4, 2018 02:07 pm

tags #Akhilesh Yadav #India #Narendra Modi #Politics

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.