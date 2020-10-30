Is Bihar really safer under Nitish Kumar's rule? Here’s what crime records say

While attending a rally during the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reminded voters about the lawlessness the state had witnessed when the previous government was in power. He had told the electorate to “keep their track record in mind” while casting votes. But has the situation in Bihar really improved since incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar came to power 15 years ago, or did it worsen after Lalu Prasad Yadav lost the support of the people? Let us take a look at what the crime records say.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal ruled Bihar for years in the 1990s, with both Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife ruling the roost in the state. They lost the mandate in 2005, when Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) won the elections.

As per data released by the National Crime Records Bureau, in 2004, when Rabri Devi was still in power, Bihar’s crime rate was 122.4 per lakh population. This increased by 34.6 percent to 164.8 in 2019. Similarly, in 2004, Bihar contributed to 5.9 percent crimes in the country. At the time, seven states and union territories had had a larger contribution towards the country’s crime rate. As the years passed by, Bihar’s crime rate started dipping from 2014 to 2019. Yet, the state’s contribution to India’s crime rate increased and it moved up two spots vis-à-vis percentage of contribution.

Meanwhile, state police data revealed that the absolute number of cognizable crimes in Bihar increased by a whopping 133.5 percent from 2014 to 2019. The records further revealed that the incidents of crimes against women also shot up from 8,091 in 2004 to 18,587 in 2019.

Bihar did witness a dip in the number of murder and dacoity cases recorded. As per NCRB data, rate of dacoity cases dropped by 80 percent, from 1.5 in 2004 to 0.3 in 2019. At the same time, however, theft cases have increased significantly in the state. The rate of thefts grew 130.9 percent from 12.6 in 2004 to 29.1 in 2019. The rate of robbery also increased 17.6 percent from 2009 to 2019.

Meanwhile, murder rates have gone down by 42.2 percent during JDU rule even as the rate of attempt-to-murder cases has increased by 82.3 percent from 2004 to 2019.