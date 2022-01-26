MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • HDFC
  • Future Of Mobility
  • PwC_India
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Are you 45+? Planning for retirement? We have just the right webinar for you - Planning for Retirement with Life Insurance on 27-Jan, 3pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

'Ironic that Congress doesn’t need his services,' tweets Kapil Sibal on Ghulam Nabi Azad's Padma award

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and veteran politician of the Congress party Azad was conferred with the Padma Bhushan on January 25 for his contribution in the field of public affairs

Moneycontrol Contributor
January 26, 2022 / 11:37 AM IST
Senior Indian National Congress leaders (from left) Raj Babbar, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Kapil Sibal and Bhupinder Singh Hooda during the ‘Shanti Sammelan’ event in Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir. (File Image: PTI)

Senior Indian National Congress leaders (from left) Raj Babbar, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Kapil Sibal and Bhupinder Singh Hooda during the ‘Shanti Sammelan’ event in Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir. (File Image: PTI)


Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on January 26 took a dig at his party while congratulating his colleague Ghulam Nabi Azad for being conferred with Padma Bhushan on the 73rd Republic Day eve.

The former Union minister said it was ironic that the Congress does not need Azad’s services when the nation recognises his contributions to public life, referring to the internal turmoil within the Congress with many top leaders leaving the grand old party.

Close

Related stories

“Ghulam Nabi Azad conferred Padam Bhushan. Congratulations bhaijan. Ironic that the Congress doesn’t need his services when the nation recognises his contributions to public life,” tweeted Sibal, one of the members of G-23 group that wrote to Sonia Gandhi , in August 2020, seeking "visible and full-time" leadership and collective decision-making in the party.

Catch all updates about 73rd Republic Day on our Live Blog Here

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and veteran Congress politician Azad was conferred with Padma Bhushan on January 25 for his contribution in the field of public affairs.

Azad, a member of G-23 group, was on January 24, included in the list of star campaigners for Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls by the Congress party.

Sibal has been among the most vocal leaders in Congress party raising the issues, including a string of resignations. On January 25, another senior leader and former Union Minister RPN Singh quit the party and shifted to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Sibal had last year accused the party of moving on with its "eyes wide shut" as young leaders quit.

The string of resignations in the Congress began two years ago with the exit of Jyotiraditya Scindia. Since then, the party has been facing internal crisis. 

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, however, took a jibe at Azad. Referring to former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee's refusal to accept the Padma Bhushan, Ramesh said it was the right thing to do as the communist leader wants to be "Azad, and not Ghulam".
Moneycontrol Contributor
Tags: #73rd Republic Day #Congress G-23 #Current Affairs #Ghulam Nabi Azad #India #Kapil Sibal #Padma Awards 2022 #Politics
first published: Jan 26, 2022 11:37 am
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.