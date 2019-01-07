Iran not doing well, wants to talk: Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on January 6 said Iran is not doing well and the country wants to hold talks with America.

Last year, The US had withdrawn from the Iranian nuclear deal and over the past several months, the Trump administration has slapped a series of sanctions on Iran.

The Iranian economy, Trump said, has been badly hit due to these sanctions. "They (Iran) are not doing well. They want to talk (with US)," Trump told reporters at the White House.

He, however, did not give any indication if the US wants to hold talks with Iran.