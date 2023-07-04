Iran likely to join SCO summit today, Putin’s 1st multilateral meet post Wagner mutiny

PM Modi will be presiding over the SCO Summit 2023 today in a virtual mode.

The 2023 summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) will be held virtually today, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi presiding the meet. The participation of Chinese Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif makes this a significant event to look ahead to.

In a notable development, Iran is expected to join the SCO summit this year, as a full member state. Iran’s participation in the SCO summit will promote regionalism and facilitate the economic development of other member states, it had earlier stated in a weekly press conference held at Tehran on July 3. The nation's admission will increase the influence of the SCO as an important regional organization whose member states include strong economies, noted its Foreign Ministry.

Pakistan PM Sharif is expected to participate in the virtual summit, on invitation by PM Modi. As per Pakistan’s foreign ministry, PM Sharif’s participation emphasises the significance the nation attaches to the SCO, and its role in enhancing regional security and prosperity.

The summit also marks Russian President Putin's first multilateral meet since the Wagner insurrection. Putin’s participation holds significance as member nations are expected to address key issues, such as the geopolitical tensions in Afghanistan, as well as the Ukraine conflict, among others.

The theme for this year’s summit, coined by PM Modi during the 2018 chapter in Qingdao, is 'Towards a SECURE SCO’, with SECURE representing Security, Economy and Trade, Connectivity, Unity, Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and Environment.

The summit takes place barely two weeks after PM Modi was hosted by US President Joe Biden for a state visit, and the two countries called themselves "among the closest partners in the world".

As per the MEA, the heads of six international and regional organisations have been invited to the summit – the UN, the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States), CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization), EAEU (Eurasian Economic Union) and CICA (Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia). India’s engagement with the SCO has helped promote its relations with the countries in the region with which India has shared civilizational linkages, and considered India’s extended neighbourhood, as per a government statement released earlier.